Local boy returns home from Durham hospital, awaits heart transplant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 12-year-old in Greenville was finally able to come home Thursday after spending 57 days at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.
His family calls him a “heart warrior.”
Close family, the Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, took time out of their day Thursday to welcome this “heart warrior” home.
Jordan's mom says she's just glad to have her baby home.
She drove back and forth every single day from Greenville to Duke University Hospital to be with her son and support him during his stay in the hospital.
The family has a Go Fund Me page set up for Jordan, to help them with Jordan’s medical bills.
Jordan’s mom says anything helps, and she even offers advice for those who are also going through a similar situation.
Jordan is on the heart transplant list and until he gets that call he will stay in his home in Greenville with his family.
The family has also created a couple hashtags to allow people to follow Jordan's Journey.
#BePositiveHeartForJordan
#BePositiveJordan❤️
#ironman
