Local boy returns home from Durham hospital, awaits heart transplant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 12-year-old in Greenville was finally able to come home Thursday after spending 57 days at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.

His family calls him a “heart warrior.”

“Jordan was born with a Congenital Heart defect. He was born with interruption of the aortic valve. He was diagnosed when I was 20 weeks pregnant. He had open heart surgery at five days old. He had another open heart surgery at two years old. He had four procedures done. He just had his balloon procedure done on the 8th and things went kind of left so he had to get the LVAD put in until he awaits a new heart.”

Close family, the Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, took time out of their day Thursday to welcome this “heart warrior” home.

“We are here to support the family of Jordan. It’s very important to us at the Pitt County Sheriffs Office to support our community and the youth in our community and we took time out today to support him during this time.”

Jordan's mom says she's just glad to have her baby home.

She drove back and forth every single day from Greenville to Duke University Hospital to be with her son and support him during his stay in the hospital.

The family has a Go Fund Me page set up for Jordan, to help them with Jordan’s medical bills.

Jordan’s mom says anything helps, and she even offers advice for those who are also going through a similar situation.

“Keep the faith. It may be hard and you may be discouraged but you can get through this.”

Jordan is on the heart transplant list and until he gets that call he will stay in his home in Greenville with his family.

