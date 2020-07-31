Advertisement

Latest Track Isaias; 8am Update brings no major changes

Hyde county declares state of emergency ahead of storm
The storm is expected to track very close to Florida's east coast this weekend.
The storm is expected to track very close to Florida's east coast this weekend.
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Isaias remains a category 1 hurricane Friday morning. The storm had a well-defined, closed surface low as well as sustained winds of 80 mph. Additionally the storms central pressure continued to fall. Hurricane warnings have been posted for the Bahamas as the system is expected to strengthen with tropical storm watches along portions of Florida’s east coast. While still far away, impacts for ENC beaches could be felt as early as Friday night as the rip current risk increases.

Hyde county has declared a State of Emergency for the county, effective Friday morning at 8:00. County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice. The Ocracoke Control Group will meet again Friday morning to discuss any protective measures. Any decisions on evacuation orders will be released shortly after the meeting.

Advisory: 8am Friday

Category: Cat 1 Hurricane

Location: 21.3ºN, 73.9ºW

Winds: 80 mph

Movement: NW at 17 mph

Pressure: 990 mb

The current track ranges from central North Carolina to 150 offshore on Monday.
The current track ranges from central North Carolina to 150 offshore on Monday.

Discussion:

Hurricane Isaias will be tracking around the western periphery of an offshore ridge of high pressure the next several days. This will keep the storm on a northwest track Friday morning and afternoon before turning to the north and northeast from the weekend into early next week. The strength and positioning of the ridge along with a digging trough across the eastern U.S. will ultimately determine the storm’s final track. The bulk of model solutions presently ranges from central North Carolina to 100+ miles offshore on Monday into Monday night. Slight shifts in the track and intensity will have big impacts on the potential conditions across eastern Carolina.

Potential Impacts (based on latest track):

The potential impacts for eastern Carolina will be changing as new data continues to come in on the storms track and strength. We’ll be updating them through the weekend.

Winds & Rain:

Areas generally east of highway 17 through the coast could see winds ranging from 40-60 mph with stronger gusts. Locations to further inland will likely see winds from 20-40 mph. Rainfall totals will likely range from 2″ to 4″ with the higher totals coming over the coastal counties.

Storm Surge:

Water level rises of 2-4 feet will be possible along the southern Pamlico Sound as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins. Similar rises are possible along the beaches of the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. 1-3 foot rises will be possible along southern portions of the Albemarle Sound. A shift more east or west on the track and these numbers will run 1 to 2 feet lower.

