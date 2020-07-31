Hyde County declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hyde County Board of Commissioners have declared a State of Emergency for the county, effective Friday morning at 8:00.

County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

The Ocracoke Control Group will meet again Friday morning to discuss any protective measures. Any decisions on evacuation orders will be released shortly after the meeting.

