Advertisement

Hyde County declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

County officials say Ocracoke entry will be restricted immediately
(WITN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hyde County Board of Commissioners have declared a State of Emergency for the county, effective Friday morning at 8:00.

County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.

The Ocracoke Control Group will meet again Friday morning to discuss any protective measures. Any decisions on evacuation orders will be released shortly after the meeting.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Latest Track Isaias; 8am Update brings no major changes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias is now a category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph. Hurricane warnings have been posted for the Bahamas.

Local

Greenville Utilities urge communication to avoid disconnect

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Greenville Utilities representatives say they want you to contact them about payment plans if you have an outstanding balance.

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Story time, bakery bears and a big lottery prize

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

Pets

Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Alcohol curfew goes into effect at 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that will take effect on Friday. It will stop the sales of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries after 11:00 p.m. each night.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Heat advisory returns; Scattered PM storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
We'll peak in the mid 90s with isolated afternoon storms on Friday.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Local boy returns home from Durham hospital, awaits heart transplant

Updated: 8 hours ago
A 12-year-old in Greenville was finally able to come home Thursday after spending 57 days at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

News

Third Bertie EMS employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II says a third Emergency Medical Services employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

New location for Pollocksville senior nutrition program

Updated: 9 hours ago
There will be a new site for the senior nutrition program in a Jones County community starting next week.