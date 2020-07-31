Historic boat replica getting repairs at Beaufort museum

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A historic replica of a long-lost colonial boat is getting a touch-up at a local museum.

This one of a kind boat called the Periauger, has made a temporary return to the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort, where it was originally built.

It was brought back to be refurbished.

The museum’s maritime coordinator, David Bennett, says the original boat was a popular coastal transport in North Carolina’s waters in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Construction on the replica began in 2003.

The boat has been featured in both historic documentaries and on the big screen, in the 2019 movie, “Harriet”.

