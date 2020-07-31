Greenville Utilities urge communication to avoid disconnect
The utility company says they can arrange payment plans to help prevent your service from being disconnected
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have a past due balance on your Greenville Utilities account, representatives want you to get in touch with them about payment options.
Utility companies can start disconnecting service for past due accounts. Previously, part of the governor’s order said they could not be shut off because of the pandemic.
A GUC spokesman says they have about 4,000 customers right now who would be on a disconnect list. This means they have past due balances that qualify for disconnect. GUC says they want people with these past due balances to contact them about payment plans. They say they want to work with customers to avoid shut offs and payment options.
To request a plan, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.