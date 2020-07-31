Cape Lookout ferries cancelled ahead of Isaias

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Ferry service to parts of Carteret County has been shut down ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the Island Express Ferry Service will not run from Beaufort through Monday.

Storm swells from the storm will begin arriving later today, making the Beaufort Inlet unsafe for the ferries.

The national seashore says the ferry from Harkers Island to the lighthouse and to Shackleford Banks will not be running today.

