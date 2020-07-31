Cape Hatteras National Seashore prepares for Hurricane Isaias; Ocracoke Campground closing Saturday

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore is closely monitoring the projected path of Hurricane Isaias and says the Ocracoke Campground will close at 10 a.m. Saturday.

As additional Hurricane Isaias forecasts become available, the Seashore will determine whether to close the Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds.

An increased rip current risk along all Seashore beaches is expected to continue through early next week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.