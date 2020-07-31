A Little Bit of Sunshine: Story time, bakery bears and a big lottery prize

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on July 31:

Austin’s Choice:

Austin and Jim have done Facebook live story time at Gwendy’s Goodies and now it’s Liz’s turn!

Liz will go over to the bakery to read a book to kids on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. Her story time theme is ice cream and sweets.

Austin says one of his favorite parts of the job is doing activities like this so people can get to know the anchors and reporters off camera. You can watch the Facebook live on Gwendy’s Goodies Facebook page.

Liz’s Choice:

A bakery in Mexico has a really cute way of keeping people socially distanced.

They’ve strategically placed giant teddy bears at tables to keep people spaced apart. The cafe says the customers actually enjoy eating among the bears and have stopped to take photos of them.

It’s definitely a nice, friendly enforcement of social distancing.

Jim’s Choice:

A deal’s a deal for a pair of pals in Wisconsin who hit it big with a lucky lotto win nearly 20 years in the making.

In 1992, Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeny shook hands on a promise that if either of them ever won the lottery, they would share the winnings.

Cook recently hit it big on a $22 million lotto ticket and true to their word, the pair are splitting the prize right down the middle. After taxes, they each took home about $6 million. They told USA Today they are planning to spend more time with their families and travel.

