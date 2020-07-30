Advertisement

Wilson Tobs suspend season after team members test positive for COVID-19

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (TOBS) - The Wilson Tobs Baseball Club is announcing the suspension of its 2020 Coastal Plain League schedule due to team members testing positive for COVID-19. 

Following the identification of organizational members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and the subsequent positive tests of a few players, the organization deemed a 'pause' in the schedule as the most prudent step towards ensuring the safety of all players, coaches, staff members, host families and fans.

"The Tobs organization has always been committed to providing our student-athletes a safe and competitive athletic environment," Tobs President Greg Suire said. "Given the series of symptoms and positive tests recently, our resolve remains to ensure a safe culture and thus such a pause is necessary."

Following the positive test results, the protocol established by the Wilson Tobs and Coastal Plain League has been enacted to ensure the safety of all Wilson Tobs organizational and community members. The Tobs organization will provide additional information as it becomes available. 

