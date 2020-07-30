Advertisement

United Way seeks input on economic impact of COVID-19

United Way seeks input on economic impact of COVID-19
United Way seeks input on economic impact of COVID-19(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Workers with the United Way want to know how the pandemic is affecting family economics in our state.

The United Way is asking families across North Carolina to participate in a COVID-19 impact survey.

It’s a survey with 37 questions and takes about ten minutes to complete.

The survey is meant to give the organization a better understanding of the economic impact of the coronavirus and specific needs across the state.

Dwain Cooper, United Way of Pitt County says, “We need to hear your voices and know what your needs are in the community. Once we can get that data we will begin to understand how to find and fund solutions to address those in our communities.”

All responses are kept confidential. The online survey is available through August 21st.

You can click the link below to participate.

United Way Covid-19 impact survey

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carteret County man charged with concealing death

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Carteret County man is charged with concealing a death after deputies discovered a body in his residence.

News

Vice President Pence visits North Carolina, continues push for schools to re-open

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Vice President Mike Pence visited North Carolina on Wednesday, as he and the Trump administration push forward in their efforts to reopen schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Community comes together to help brothers who lost parents in Edgecombe County fire

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A community here in the East came together to support two brothers who lost their parents in a fire early Wednesday morning.

News

Driver charged with second degree murder in Greenville crash that killed pedestrian

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A driver involved in a crash involving a pedestrian from back in March faces more charges after the person authorities say he hit later died from his injuries.

Weather

Tropics Update: Tropical system approaching Dominican Republic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 will likely be upgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 positive WITN employee shares recovery journey

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A WITN employee is now prepared to return to work, ten days after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Community comes together to help brothers who lost parents in Edgecombe County fire

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
Sheriff’s Lt. Ed Muse says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 33 East, south of Princeville.

News

Vice President Pence visits North Carolina, continues push for schools to re-open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Vice President Mike Pence visited North Carolina on Wednesday, as he and the Trump administration push forward in their efforts to reopen schools despite the pandemic.

News

Road project brings more bike lanes to Greenville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Just days ago a major street upgrade in Uptown Greenville opened bringing more bike lanes to the city.

News

Local emergency officials push hurricane preparedness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
While we continue to keep an eye on the tropics, emergency management officials are using this time to remind you that now is the time to get prepared for any storm that many head our way this hurricane season.