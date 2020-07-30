United Way seeks input on economic impact of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Workers with the United Way want to know how the pandemic is affecting family economics in our state.

The United Way is asking families across North Carolina to participate in a COVID-19 impact survey.

It’s a survey with 37 questions and takes about ten minutes to complete.

The survey is meant to give the organization a better understanding of the economic impact of the coronavirus and specific needs across the state.

Dwain Cooper, United Way of Pitt County says, “We need to hear your voices and know what your needs are in the community. Once we can get that data we will begin to understand how to find and fund solutions to address those in our communities.”

All responses are kept confidential. The online survey is available through August 21st.

