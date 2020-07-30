Third Bertie EMS employee tests positive for COVID-19

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II says a third Emergency Medical Services employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was considered high risk for exposure due to their job duties, and is doing well in isolation at home.

The employee has not completed routine work duties since July 23rd, and began exhibiting symptoms of illness on July 26th.

Per CDC recommendations, the employee visited a healthcare provider for testing, and a positive result was confirmed.

Vaughan says, “The safety and privacy of our staff is one of our top priorities. We are working collaboratively with Bertie County Emergency Services and our local healthcare partner, Albemarle Regional Health Services, to ensure the continued health of our staff and our citizens.”

Last month a first responder in Bertie County who had come down with the coronavirus passed away.

The employee worked for EMS and the county announced on June 30th that they had tested positive for the virus.

At the time the person died, Bertie County said the cause of death has not been confirmed as COVID-19 related.

The employee had been quarantined for more than two weeks, and the county said all post-testing and medical clearances were received for them to return to work.

The employee who passed away was the second EMS worker to contract the virus. In May, that first EMS employee tested positive.

