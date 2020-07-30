Suspect arrested in Pitt County armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says one of two suspects has been arrested in an armed robbery at a home.

Just before midnight on July 19, 2020 deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on King’s Branch Dr in Greenville to a reported armed robbery.

The victim reported that two people entered her home and robbed her at gunpoint.

The suspects had their faces covered and were both armed with handguns.

Detectives were able to identify one of the two suspects as 19-year-old Immanuel Jaylean Turner of Greenville.

Turner is charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping and possession of stolen goods.

Turner is in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond

