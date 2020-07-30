Advertisement

Starbucks closes Greenville location as a precaution

This Starbucks closed as a precaution.
This Starbucks closed as a precaution.(WITN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Greenville food establishment has closed due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Starbucks on East 10th Street is closed today to all customers.

The company told WITN News that an employee indicated they were experiencing potential symptoms and the store shut down as a precaution.

The employee and others who may have come in contact with them are self-isolating. Starbucks says they will be paid during this time, and due to limited staffing they decided to close the store.

The company expects the East 10th Street location to reopen next Wednesday.

