Road project brings more bike lanes to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just days ago a major street upgrade in Uptown Greenville opened bringing more bike lanes to the city.

Part of Reade Circle is now equipped with the bike lanes.

The section runs from Cotanche Street to Evans Street.

One cycling advocate said while any bike lanes added in Greenville are appreciated and needed, he hopes it is part of something bigger as the city expands the greenway and trails as more people are exercising outside during the pandemic.

environmentSteven Hardy-Braz says, “As more people are riding bicycles and people are exercising it’s good to see the enviroment is more accessible and in favor for them. This is a good addition to Greenville and hopefully linking into many more bike lanes and facilities to keep everyone safe on the road.”

Hardy-Braz also says cyclists should make sure they are riding with traffic, they should watch out for drivers of parked cars opening their doors and drivers should give four feet to pass a cyclist.

The Tenth Street Connector added bike lanes when it opened more than a year ago.

