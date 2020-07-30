Railroad maintenance closing some Greenville roads Thursday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Expect to take some detours Thursday morning in Greenville as some roads are closing for railroad maintenance.

Starting at 5:00 a.m. crews will close the railroad crossing on Arlington Boulevard near J.H. Rose.

This means there will be no through traffic between Evans Street and Hooker Road. West 3rd, 4th, and 5th streets along with Howell Street will also be closed.

CSX is replacing sections of track and railroad ties.

You can find detours on the Greenville city website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.