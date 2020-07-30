News
Powerball 07-29-20
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:19 AM EDT
Updated: 23 minutes ago
News
Driver charged with second degree murder in Greenville crash that killed pedestrian
Updated: 2 hours ago
A driver involved in a crash involving a pedestrian from back in March faces more charges after the person authorities say he hit later died from his injuries.
News
Suspect arrested in Pitt County armed robbery
Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says one of two suspects has been arrested in an armed robbery at a home.
News
Carteret County man charged with concealing death
Updated: 2 hours ago
A Carteret County man is charged with concealing a death after deputies discovered a body in his home.
News
Man charged in child sex crimes dating back to 1997
Updated: 3 hours ago
Deputies have arrested a New Bern man for sex crimes that date back 23 years ago.
News
Community comes together to help brothers who lost parents in Edgecombe County fire
Updated: 3 hours ago
A community here in the East came together to support two brothers who lost their parents in a fire early Wednesday morning.
News
High demand for meat brings success for small butchery
Updated: 3 hours ago
Whiskey Pig, a family-owned butchery and deli in Kinston, is selling more meat in their butcher shop than they ever have before.
Weather
Latest Track Isaias; Tropical storm officially forms south of Puerto Rico
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
,
Jim Howard
,
Charlie Ironmonger
and
Phillip Williams
The broad tropical low pressure area we’ve been tracking the last several days has organized to form tropical storm Isaias.
News
UPDATE: Washington Mayor in the hospital on a ventilator for COVID-19
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Washington Mayor Mac Hodges is in the hospital battling COVID-19.
News
Suspect arrested in Pitt County armed robbery
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says one of two suspects has been arrested in an armed robbery at a home.
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Back to the 90s Thursday; Scattered storms
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
We'll peak in the upper 80s and low 90s with another round of afternoon storms on Wednesday.