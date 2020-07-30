Advertisement

Pitt County updates One-Stop voting plan

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Elections unanimously approved an update to the 2020 General Election One-Stop plan at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

The plan required an update due to the emergency order issued by the State Board of Elections on July 17.

The One-Stop period begins Thursday, October 15 and ends Saturday, October 31. The hours of operation are as follows:

Weekdays – 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM

Saturday (October 17) – 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday (October24) – 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Sunday (October 25) – 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Saturday (October 31) – 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

The following seven sites were approved:

Agricultural Center, auditorium (403 Government Cir., Greenville)

Center at Alice Keene Park, arts and crafts room (4561 County Home Rd., Greenville)

ECU Student Center, meeting room #125 (501 E. 10th St., Greenville)

Eppes Recreation Center, multi-purpose room (400 Nash St., Greenville)

Farmville Community Center (3886 S. Main St., Farmville)

Willis Building, auditorium (300 E. 1st St., Greenville)

Winterville Fire Station, community room (2593 Railroad St., Winterville)

