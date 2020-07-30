Phillip’s Forecast: Hot & muggy Thursday; Scattered PM storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Thursday & Friday

The humidity and temperatures will stay elevated as a stationary front parks itself near the NC-VA border. This will bring increasing cloud cover and scattered, afternoon showers and storms to the area. Locations farther south, away from the cloud cover will peak each day in the lower 90s, while areas closer to the front will top out in the upper 80s. The storms will be typical for this time of year with a low severe weather threat, heavy downpours and frequent lighting being the biggest concern.

Saturday & Sunday

The front will weaken a bit this weekend, with a drop in afternoon storm chances to 30%. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 70s with rain decreasing after sunset on both Saturday and Sunday.

July Temperature Stats:

3rd warmest on record (83.0 +2.6º)

23 of 29 days this month registered in the 90s

Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)

Last July: 26

So far this July: 23