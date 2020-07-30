Pamlico River Ferry closed for mechanical issues

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the Pamlico River Ferry Operation say the boat sinot running as of Thursday morning due to mechanical issues with the M/V Russell.

Ferry Operation Manager Sherry Hollowell says crews are working to get the operation up and running as soon as possible, but there is no word on when that may be.

If needed, the department will enlist a temporary replacement vessel.

