New Bern extends sidewalk dining into October

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The city of New Bern is extending its plan for people to visit downtown and enjoy a bite to eat outside.

The city’s Board of Aldermen voted to extend downtown street dining until October 10th.

The city's original ordinance would have allowed outdoor dining until August.

It allows restaurants to serve more customers on Fridays and Saturdays while practicing social distancing.

Sabrina Bengel, New Bern Board of Alderman says,”I think it’s had such a great vibe for downtown New Bern because I think people like the outdoor dining. I think it really creates a great atmosphere for restaurants and businesses because retail spaces stay open later.”

City leaders say they’ll revisit the October end date if businesses continue to show interest in the program.

