Advertisement

Logan County, Ky. woman mistakenly planted seeds from China, and this is what happened

This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.
This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.(Tiffany Lowery)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

“I didn’t realize it was a thing until I saw it on the news,” Tiffany Lowery said.

The image she shared with 13 News shows seeds and a package with Chinese postage, similar to what has been shared by various news outlets and officials.

Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.
Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.

After receiving the seeds she planted them, and a plant sprouted in a pot near her house.

“I planted them not realizing it was a bad thing. I was in a gift giving group on Facebook and thought it was from one of the members.”

Lowery said once she realized the seeds were not to be planted, she contacted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. According to Lowery, KDA told her to either burn the plant or double bag it and throw it in the trash. She tried to burn the plant, but said it was difficult, so has triple bagged it, but has not thrown it in the trash yet.

Meanwhile, KDA has released a statement to 13 News regarding guidance on what to do with plants that have sprouted from the seeds. The department is still waiting on advisement from the USDA-APHIS on the matter.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we reached out again to USDA-APHIS for further guidance on what to do with plant material,” said Sean Southard, Director of Communications for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

“We encourage all those who have received unsolicited seeds to bag the seeds and send them to USDA-APHIS Plant Protection Quarantine in Hebron, Kentucky. We have been in communication with USDA-APHIS and they continue to investigate this matter. We expect further guidance soon from USDA and once we have that, we will certainly communicate it to the public,” explained Southard.

Individuals who have received suspicious packages with seeds should put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Division of Plant Protection Quarantine at USDA-APHIS PPQ, P.O. Box 475, Hebron, Kentucky 41048.

Individuals are also encouraged to contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at (502) 573-0282 or e-mail ag.web@ky.gov.

MORE: Cave City woman among hundreds who receives mysterious seeds from China

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Latest Track Isaias; Better organized today

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Tropical Storm Isaias is moving over the island of Hispaniola causing heavy rain and strong winds over the Dominican Republic.

Coronavirus

Starbucks closes Greenville location as a precaution

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Starbucks on East 10th Street is closed today to all customers.

News

Carteret County holding drive-thru testing to meet COVID-19 demand

Updated: 2 hours ago
As health officials continue to face challenges in meeting the increased need for testing amid the pandemic, drive-thru testing sites have become an efficient way to meet the demand.

News

DEPUTIES: No foul play indicated after body found in Carteret County home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
James Dahlbender, of Peletier, was charged Wednesday with concealing a death after deputies discovered the body of Roland Pridgen in a bedroom of his home.

News

No charges against mom who left newborn on porch at New Bern housing complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
District Attorney Scott Thomas said the baby was left under the state’s “safe surrender” law.

Latest News

News

Pamlico River ferry resumes after mechanical issues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
The state Ferry Division says runs should resume this afternoon on the Pamlico River.

News

COVID-19: Chowan County reports first death

Updated: 5 hours ago
DHHS said on Thursday there 38 additional fatalities from the virus, bringing the statewide today to 1,903.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Hot & muggy Thursday; Scattered PM storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
We'll peak in the low 90s with scattered afternoon storms on Thursday.

News

Railroad maintenance closing some Greenville streets this morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Expect to take some detours today in Greenville as some streets are closing for railroad maintenance.

Local

Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point lift travel restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Department of Defense has begun to lift some travel restrictions at military bases across the country, including some in Eastern North Carolina.

News

Jacksonville man wins big with $5 scratch-off ticket

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Thomas Jordan of Jacksonville grabbed two $5 scratch-off tickets at the Circle K on Piney Green Rd. before heading back to work delivering medical supplies to the ER.