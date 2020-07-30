Advertisement

Latest Track Isaias; Storm slowly strengthening

By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The broad tropical low pressure area we’ve been tracking the last several days has organized to form tropical storm Isaias.

Advisory: 8am Thursday

Category: Tropical Storm

Location: 17.6ºN, 68.5ºW

Winds: 60 mph

Movement: NW at 20 mph

Pressure: 1003 mb

Isaias is expected to track near the southeast coast into the weekend.
Isaias is expected to track near the southeast coast into the weekend.(WITN)

Discussion:

The official track has the center of storm moving towards southern Florida on Saturday as a tropical storm. Late Sunday night into Monday Isaias will likely track anywhere from central North Carolina to 200 miles offshore. The track will become more certain as we move through the next few days.

