Latest Track Isaias; Storm slowly strengthening
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The broad tropical low pressure area we’ve been tracking the last several days has organized to form tropical storm Isaias.
Advisory: 8am Thursday
Category: Tropical Storm
Location: 17.6ºN, 68.5ºW
Winds: 60 mph
Movement: NW at 20 mph
Pressure: 1003 mb
Discussion:
The official track has the center of storm moving towards southern Florida on Saturday as a tropical storm. Late Sunday night into Monday Isaias will likely track anywhere from central North Carolina to 200 miles offshore. The track will become more certain as we move through the next few days.
