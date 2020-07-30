Latest Track Isaias; Moving over Hispaniola
The tropical storm is likely to reform north of the Dominican Republic later today.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Isaias is moving into the island of Hispaniola today with max winds of 60 mph. The mountains of the island are likely to disrupt the center of the storm and bring about a reforming of the center north of the island tonight.
Advisory: 11am Thursday
Category: Tropical Storm
Location: 18.1ºN, 68.9ºW
Winds: 60 mph
Movement: NW at 20 mph
Pressure: 1003 mb
Discussion:
The official track has the center of storm moving towards southern Florida on Saturday as a tropical storm. Late Sunday night into Monday Isaias will likely track anywhere from central North Carolina to 200 miles offshore. The track will become more certain as we move through the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.