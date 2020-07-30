Latest Track Isaias; Moving over Hispaniola

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Isaias is moving into the island of Hispaniola today with max winds of 60 mph. The mountains of the island are likely to disrupt the center of the storm and bring about a reforming of the center north of the island tonight.

Advisory: 11am Thursday

Category: Tropical Storm

Location: 18.1ºN, 68.9ºW

Winds: 60 mph

Movement: NW at 20 mph

Pressure: 1003 mb

Tropical Storm Isaias (Phillip Williams)

Discussion:

The official track has the center of storm moving towards southern Florida on Saturday as a tropical storm. Late Sunday night into Monday Isaias will likely track anywhere from central North Carolina to 200 miles offshore. The track will become more certain as we move through the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.