Jacksonville man wins big with $5 scratch-off ticket

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gas station stop for a hospital employee in Onslow County has paid off big time.

Thomas Jordan of Jacksonville grabbed two $5 scratch-off tickets at the Circle K on Piney Green Rd. before heading back to work delivering medical supplies to the ER.

He scratched them off on his lunch break and - what do you know - one of them was good for $200 thousand!

He claimed his prize yesterday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, bringing home $141,500 after taxes.

Jordan says he will use the money to complete some much-needed house renovations and, of course, he’ll save som for the future.

