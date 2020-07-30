Advertisement

Carteret County man charged with concealing death

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is charged with concealing a death after deputies discovered a body in his home.

Carteret County deputies arrested 44-year-old James Dahlbender of 190 Bucks Corner Road in Peletier, after a man’s body was found in a bedroom of that residence Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were able to identify the victim but are still notifying relatives.

Dahlbender is accused of concealing the death of the victim by failing to notify a law enforcement authority.

Sheriff’s detectives are conducting a death investigation and searched the home Wednesday evening.

Dahlbender is being held at the Carteret County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow.

