Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point lift travel restrictions

Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point lifted travel restrictions this week.
(KVLY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The Department of Defense has begun to lift some travel restrictions at military bases across the country, including some in Eastern North Carolina.

As of this week, Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point have lifted restrictions, according to the DOD. The bases are among 94 of the 231 military installations that are allowing travel once again.

In order to lift restrictions, the bases must meet state and U.S. criteria, which includes a two week decline in symptoms and cases.

Travel restrictions still remain in place at Fort Bragg. For a full list of travel restrictions at military bases across the country, click here.

