Vice President Mike Pence to visit private school in N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Vice President Mike Pence will be in North Carolina on Wednesday.

This comes just two days after President Donald Trump visited a biotech company in Morrisville to discuss the coronavirus vaccine.

Mike Pence will be visiting Thales Academy in Raleigh Wednesday to talk about the plan the school used to safely reopen last week. The Academy dedicated over 40,000 hours of planning out safety measures for schools to welcome back students.

On July 20, the school reopened to over 300 students, allowing them to return to campus.

Pence will also be taking part in a discussion at NC biotech regarding phase 3 trials for the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.