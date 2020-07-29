Two Greenville restaurants close due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two restaurants in Greenville are closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Winslow’s Facebook page, they say they closed Tuesday. As of right now, we aren’t sure when this employee last worked. The post says Fixed NC will come in and clean all areas and surfaces before they open back up again.

aTavola! Market Café in Greenville also says an employee tested positive for COVID-19 after an out of state trip. The restaurant closed Tuesday night for cleaning and says other staff members will be tested.

A reopening date has not been announced.

