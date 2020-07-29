Parents die, son injured in Edgecombe County fire

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman have died while their adult son was injured in an early morning house fire in Edgecombe County.

Sheriff’s Lt. Ed Muse says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 33 East, outside of Princeville.

The lieutenant said the house was engulfed in flames when they got there. Fire crews from Tarboro and Princeville were still putting out hot spots at 8:00 a.m.

Friends say a couple in their late 60s perished in the fire, while their adult son, who lives with them, was able to escape. They identify them as Larry and Helen Everette, and their son, Michael.

Lt. Muse says the victim who survived suffered from smoke inhalation.

The sheriff’s office says right now they don’t know how or where the fire started. The home is a total loss.

Friends have set up a fund to help Michael Everette as they say there was no insurance on the home, nor did the parents have any life insurance. Donations can be sent to the Everette Family Fund, Providence Bank, 325 North Main Street, Tarboro, NC 27885.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.