Tropics Update: Tropical system slowly organizing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The broad tropical low pressure area we’ve been tracking the last several days, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, is expected to be named Tropical Storm Isaias by Wednesday. The adjusted title of the storm wouldn’t mean much to the overall track of the system, however it would become the ninth named storm of the 2020 season. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the storm had sustained winds of 45 mph with 23 mph movement to the west-northwest.

Probabilities of being named:

The Next 2 Days: 90%

The Next 5 Days: 90%

The tropical system is likely to become Isaias on Wednesday. (WITN)

Track Forecast:

The system is moving into the eastern Caribbean Sea Wednesday morning. The official track has the center of storm moving along the islands of the northern Caribbean through Friday. The track continues towards the Florida Keys by Saturday, turning northward towards western Florida on Sunday. Eastern Carolina will not feel any impacts from this system over the next five days, however the forecast is still uncertain beyond that time period.

