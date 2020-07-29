Advertisement

State official shares tips to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane Season graphic
Hurricane Season graphic(MGN)
By Tori Poole
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane season is underway. And while Eastern Carolina has not felt impacts of a system so far this year, officials say it is important to prepare now.

North Carolina Emergency Management Communications Officer Keith Acree says it is important for residents to have a plan in place ahead of a storm. This includes: knowing your evacuation routes, preparing an emergency kit and deciding where you will find shelter if evacuation orders are issued.

This year state officials are urging residents to visit the “Know Your Zone” portion of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website to learn more about the risk you face in your area. “Know Your Zone” was created by the state and county emergency management departments to help those in coastal counties prepare ahead of storms.

Acree said due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year officials are encouraging residents to make arrangements with family or friends in other parts of the state for evacuation needs rather than relying on shelters.

It is also important to check your hurricane preparedness kit. Residents need to ensure that kits are fully stocked and that items have not expired. For a full list of items you may need, click here.

Stay with WITN both on air and online as we continue to share tips and the latest on your Weather Authority Forecast this hurricane season.

