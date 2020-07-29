State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The fair was scheduled to take place from Oct. 15-Oct. 25.

“We are heartbroken for the small businesses, the family farms, competitors, individuals, and exhibitors who will be impacted by this decision.”

Fair officials say the decision to cancel is based on the safety and health of visitors, vendors, competitors, and staff. They say current COVID-19 numbers across the state played a role in the decision too.

It was also noted 65 percent of past fair visitors said they would be hesitant to attend the fair this year.

“Our number one priority must be the safety of the public and everyone who enters the state fairgrounds.”

The fair costs about $6.8 million to produce each year and they were approaching a 60-day cutoff period. Therefore, fair officials needed to make a decision in order to cancel contracts without penalty.

The 2021 fair is set for Oct. 14-Oct. 24 in Raleigh.

