State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

The fair was scheduled to take place Oct. 15-Oct. 25
N.C. State Fair cancelled for 2020.
N.C. State Fair cancelled for 2020.(WITN-TV)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The fair was scheduled to take place from Oct. 15-Oct. 25.

Fair officials say the decision to cancel is based on the safety and health of visitors, vendors, competitors, and staff. They say current COVID-19 numbers across the state played a role in the decision too.

It was also noted 65 percent of past fair visitors said they would be hesitant to attend the fair this year.

The fair costs about $6.8 million to produce each year and they were approaching a 60-day cutoff period. Therefore, fair officials needed to make a decision in order to cancel contracts without penalty.

The 2021 fair is set for Oct. 14-Oct. 24 in Raleigh.

