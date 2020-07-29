State agriculture officials warning about foreign shipment of seeds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State agriculture officials say residents have reported receiving packages in the mail containing unknown seeds.

Plant Industry Division officials say not to plant these seeds if you receive them because they “could be a pathway for introduction of invasive species, insects and plant diseases.”

There have been reports of this suspicious shipment in other states as well. In some cases, the label says it contains jewelry, but seeds are inside either vacuum-sealed or in a small bag.

If you receive these, save the contents and the label and contact the Plant Industry Division. You can reach them via phone at 800-206-9333 or email at newpest@ncagr.gov.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.