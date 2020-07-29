Advertisement

State agriculture officials warning about foreign shipment of seeds

State officials say these seeds are coming from unknown sources in China or other areas
Examples of seeds residents received in the mail from China. Photos courtesy Colorado Dept. of Agriculture.
Examples of seeds residents received in the mail from China. Photos courtesy Colorado Dept. of Agriculture.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State agriculture officials say residents have reported receiving packages in the mail containing unknown seeds.

Plant Industry Division officials say not to plant these seeds if you receive them because they “could be a pathway for introduction of invasive species, insects and plant diseases.”

There have been reports of this suspicious shipment in other states as well. In some cases, the label says it contains jewelry, but seeds are inside either vacuum-sealed or in a small bag.

If you receive these, save the contents and the label and contact the Plant Industry Division. You can reach them via phone at 800-206-9333 or email at newpest@ncagr.gov.

