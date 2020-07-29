Advertisement

Popular Greenville restaurant reacts to alcohol curfew

Inside Sup Dogs in Greenville
Inside Sup Dogs in Greenville(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina will ban alcohol sales at restaurants, wineries, distilleries and breweries after 11 pm every night.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the executive order that will take effect on Friday.

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said he’s not surprised by the order since cities like Charlotte and Raleigh are already under an alcohol curfew.

Cooper says the state is getting reports of some restaurants that turn into bars late at night where people are less socially distant.

Some residents in Greenville say they don’t think stopping alcohol sales at 11 will help.

In fact, they said they believe the spread of the coronavirus will only get worse.

Some say this could cause more issues like underage drinking.

The Governor said ALE agents will enforce his order and that businesses could end up losing their alcohol licenses if they violate the new restrictions.

Cooper said the executive order does not apply to stores that are allowed to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption.

Local governments that have implemented their own stricter orders will be allowed to keep them in place.

The executive order starts Friday at 11 pm.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Light showers into Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Heat index between 105 and 109 Tuesday afternoon.

Weather

Tropics Update: Broad circulation trying to consolidate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Charlie Ironmonger
A strong tropical wave tracking towards the Leeward Islands may become a tropical storm in the coming days. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

News

New Bern Police K9 locates methamphetamine leading to arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A traffic stop in Craven County ended with two people charged with drug offenses when a K9 found meth in a hidden compartment, according to police

News

Construction underway on Williamston police and fire buildings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Growth is coming to Williamston as construction is underway for the town's police and fire headquarters.

Latest News

News

James Sprunt offering flex schedule for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
James Sprunt Community College is offering students the ability to choose how they want to learn this upcoming semester.

News

Back to virtual learning for some ENC districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Craven, Lenoir and Duplin Counties all voted to start the school year online.

News

River Park North expanding trail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Crews have already started and are going to be working for the next two-to-three weeks.

News

Non-profits aim to help residents with increasing utility bills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
With utility bills a growing concern for North Carolinian's, some organizations are trying to help those still facing increasing balances.

News

Two Universities make face shields for local teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Two local universities are working on making hundreds of face shields for teachers before they head back to their classrooms for a new school year.

News

BCCC moves to remote learning for many courses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Due to continuing increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in its service region, Beaufort County Community College will move to an online, synchronous model for most of its courses for the Fall 2020 semester, which starts on August 17.