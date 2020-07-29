Popular Greenville restaurant reacts to alcohol curfew

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina will ban alcohol sales at restaurants, wineries, distilleries and breweries after 11 pm every night.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the executive order that will take effect on Friday.

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said he’s not surprised by the order since cities like Charlotte and Raleigh are already under an alcohol curfew.

“Revenue wise it’s going to hurt. We are already closing early, at 1am to make sure we are keeping the distancing. But if it’s safer for our customers and our staff, then I support it.”

Cooper says the state is getting reports of some restaurants that turn into bars late at night where people are less socially distant.

Some residents in Greenville say they don’t think stopping alcohol sales at 11 will help.

In fact, they said they believe the spread of the coronavirus will only get worse.

“I feel like it would make sense to stop the sale at 11 if people had something else to do with their free time or had another way to have a different outlet. If no one has anything to do after 11 they are going to get together on their own and violate the social distance rule.”

Some say this could cause more issues like underage drinking.

“That’s the tough part. When people are here at Sup’s, they’re distanced, they are six feet away, everyone is wearing masks. This is a controlled environment. When we are closed, what happens on campus and off campus with college students sort of piled on top of each other, it’s anyone’s guess.”

The Governor said ALE agents will enforce his order and that businesses could end up losing their alcohol licenses if they violate the new restrictions.

Cooper said the executive order does not apply to stores that are allowed to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption.

Local governments that have implemented their own stricter orders will be allowed to keep them in place.

The executive order starts Friday at 11 pm.

