Popular Greenville restaurant reacts to alcohol curfew
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina will ban alcohol sales at restaurants, wineries, distilleries and breweries after 11 pm every night.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed the executive order that will take effect on Friday.
Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said he’s not surprised by the order since cities like Charlotte and Raleigh are already under an alcohol curfew.
Cooper says the state is getting reports of some restaurants that turn into bars late at night where people are less socially distant.
Some residents in Greenville say they don’t think stopping alcohol sales at 11 will help.
In fact, they said they believe the spread of the coronavirus will only get worse.
Some say this could cause more issues like underage drinking.
The Governor said ALE agents will enforce his order and that businesses could end up losing their alcohol licenses if they violate the new restrictions.
Cooper said the executive order does not apply to stores that are allowed to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption.
Local governments that have implemented their own stricter orders will be allowed to keep them in place.
The executive order starts Friday at 11 pm.
