Phillip’s Forecast: Less heat; More showers/storms
Temps will peak in the 80s and low 90s Wednesday with another good coverage of afternoon storms
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
A stationary front will park itself near the NC-VA border, bringing more clouds and scattered, afternoon showers and storms each day. Highs will fall back to the upper 80s and low 90s and rain chances will elevate to 40%-60% each afternoon/evening. The storms will bring heavy downpours and frequent lighting, but should stay below severe limits.
Saturday & Sunday
The front will weaken a bit this weekend, with a drop in afternoon storm chances to 30%. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 70s with rain decreasing after sunset on both Saturday and Sunday.
July Temperature Stats:
6th warmest on record (82.9 +2.5º)
23 of 28 days this month registered in the 90s
Tuesday is the 19th of the last 20 days in the 90s
Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)
Last year: 26
So far this year: 23