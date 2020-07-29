Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Tinley

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Tinley.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Tinley.

Tinley is a 7-year-old hound mix. Volunteers say she’s sweet and loving and has that gentle hound-like demeanor. She has done well with training and they think the would do well with another dog in the home.

The humane society continues to operate by appointment only after an application is approved. Applications can be found online and should be sent to adopthsec@gmail.com.

The humane society will begin allowing volunteers on-site starting Monday, August 3. If you would like to volunteer, contact the humane society.

