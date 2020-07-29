New Bern Police K9 locates methamphetamine leading to arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in Craven County ended with two people charged with drug offenses when a K9 found meth in a hidden compartment, according to police.

New Bern Police say 39-year-old Manley Sadler was stopped Sunday for a vehicle equipment violation on U.S. 70 near Pembroke by a member of the department’s K9 Unit.

During the stop, police say neither Sadler nor his passenger, 31-year-old Veronica Riggs, also of New Bern, had a valid driver’s license.

Sadler was asked to step out of the vehicle and police say he took off running. Officers chased Sadler and were able to quickly take him into custody.

While fleeing, police say Sadler threw a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

K9 Loki searched the vehicle and found additional suspected methamphetamine in a hidden compartment, according to police.

Police say the search also produced $1,300, packaging material, and a handgun.

Sadler is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, resisting a public officer and a window tint violation, and inoperable license plate light.

He was placed into the Craven County jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

Riggs Is charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed with a $50,000 secured bond.

