Advertisement

New Bern Police K9 locates methamphetamine leading to arrests

K9 Loki finds meth in hidden compartment
K9 Loki finds meth in hidden compartment(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in Craven County ended with two people charged with drug offenses when a K9 found meth in a hidden compartment, according to police.

New Bern Police say 39-year-old Manley Sadler was stopped Sunday for a vehicle equipment violation on U.S. 70 near Pembroke by a member of the department’s K9 Unit.

During the stop, police say neither Sadler nor his passenger, 31-year-old Veronica Riggs, also of New Bern, had a valid driver’s license.

Sadler was asked to step out of the vehicle and police say he took off running. Officers chased Sadler and were able to quickly take him into custody.

While fleeing, police say Sadler threw a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

K9 Loki searched the vehicle and found additional suspected methamphetamine in a hidden compartment, according to police.

Police say the search also produced $1,300, packaging material, and a handgun.

Sadler is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, resisting a public officer and a window tint violation, and inoperable license plate light.

He was placed into the Craven County jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

Riggs Is charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed with a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Construction underway on Williamston police and fire buildings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Growth is coming to Williamston as construction is underway for the town's police and fire headquarters.

News

James Sprunt offering flex schedule for students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
James Sprunt Community College is offering students the ability to choose how they want to learn this upcoming semester.

News

Back to virtual learning for some ENC districts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Craven, Lenoir and Duplin Counties all voted to start the school year online.

News

River Park North expanding trail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Crews have already started and are going to be working for the next two-to-three weeks.

Latest News

News

Non-profits aim to help residents with increasing utility bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
With utility bills a growing concern for North Carolinian's, some organizations are trying to help those still facing increasing balances.

News

Two Universities make face shields for local teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Two local universities are working on making hundreds of face shields for teachers before they head back to their classrooms for a new school year.

News

BCCC moves to remote learning for many courses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Due to continuing increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in its service region, Beaufort County Community College will move to an online, synchronous model for most of its courses for the Fall 2020 semester, which starts on August 17.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Lingering Thunderstorms through 9pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Heat index between 105 and 109 Tuesday afternoon.

News

NBA all-star, Kinston native Brandon Ingram donates 982 pairs of shoes to hospital employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston native and NBA all-star Brandon Ingram donates 982 pairs of shoes to local hospital employees.

Weather

Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to gain a name

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Charlie Ironmonger
A strong tropical wave tracking towards the Leeward Islands may become a tropical storm in the coming days. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.