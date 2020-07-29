New Bern Fire Rescue and Police Department team up with American Red Cross for blood drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -You now have the chance to give the gift of life Wednesday.

New Bern Fire Rescue and the Police department are teaming up with the American Red Cross for the United Badges blood drive.

The event is formerly known as battle of the badges, but this year the departments decided to team up and show the community a sense of unity.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building or the Elks Lodge building right next door. All blood donors are required to wear a mask.

You can also get a COVID-19 antibody test if you haven’t already gotten one.

