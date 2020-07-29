Advertisement

NCEL 07-28-20

NCEL 07-28-20
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Megamillions 07-28-20

Updated: 36 minutes ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Popular Greenville restaurant reacts to alcohol curfew

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Amber Lake
Popular restaurant owner reacts to alcohol curfew that starts Friday.

Matt’s Forecast: Light showers into Wednesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
Heat index between 105 and 109 Tuesday afternoon.

Tropics Update: Broad circulation trying to consolidate

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Charlie Ironmonger
A strong tropical wave tracking towards the Leeward Islands may become a tropical storm in the coming days. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

New Bern Police K9 locates methamphetamine leading to arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
A traffic stop in Craven County ended with two people charged with drug offenses when a K9 found meth in a hidden compartment, according to police

Construction underway on Williamston police and fire buildings

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Growth is coming to Williamston as construction is underway for the town's police and fire headquarters.

James Sprunt offering flex schedule for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
James Sprunt Community College is offering students the ability to choose how they want to learn this upcoming semester.

Back to virtual learning for some ENC districts

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Liam Collins
Craven, Lenoir and Duplin Counties all voted to start the school year online.

River Park North expanding trail

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Tresia Bowles
Crews have already started and are going to be working for the next two-to-three weeks.

Non-profits aim to help residents with increasing utility bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Matthew Herchik
With utility bills a growing concern for North Carolinian's, some organizations are trying to help those still facing increasing balances.