Matt’s Forecast: Light showers into Wednesday morning

Temps will again soar to the mid 90s Tuesday with the heat index reaching 106.
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The front we’ve been watching slowly push across the Midwest will park itself near the NC-VA border, increasing rain chances each afternoon. The overall daily weather pattern will remain unchanged, however highs will fall back to the low 90s and rain chances will elevate to 40%-60% through the afternoons. We will remain in the “warm sector” over the tail end of the week, which means humidity will stay high, rain chances will be higher than the last few days and temps, while a bit cooler, will stay warm to hot.

Saturday & Sunday

The front will weaken a bit this weekend, with a drop in afternoon storm chances to 30%. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 70s with rain decreasing after sunset on both Saturday and Sunday.

July Temperature Stats:

6th warmest on record (82.9 +2.5º)

23 of 28 days this month registered in the 90s

Tuesday is the 19th of the last 20 days in the 90s

Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)

Last year: 26

So far this year: 23

