Man charged in child sex crimes dating back to 1997

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a New Bern man for sex crimes that date back 23 years ago.

Charles “Charlie” Rose was arrested today by Craven County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The 57-year-old Rose is charged with felony first degree rape of child under 13, felony statutory rape, two counts felony statutory sex act with a child, and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say the crimes happened between 1997 and 2004 in New Bern and involved multiple underage victims, one as young as 11.

The investigation into Rose is not complete, and deputies ask anyone with information on him to call them at 252-636-6643.

Rose is being held on a $750,000 secured bond and has a court appearance on Thursday.

