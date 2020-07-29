Advertisement

Man charged in child sex crimes dating back to 1997

Deputies say the child sex crimes date back to 1997.
Deputies say the child sex crimes date back to 1997.(Craven Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a New Bern man for sex crimes that date back 23 years ago.

Charles “Charlie” Rose was arrested today by Craven County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The 57-year-old Rose is charged with felony first degree rape of child under 13, felony statutory rape, two counts felony statutory sex act with a child, and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say the crimes happened between 1997 and 2004 in New Bern and involved multiple underage victims, one as young as 11.

The investigation into Rose is not complete, and deputies ask anyone with information on him to call them at 252-636-6643.

Rose is being held on a $750,000 secured bond and has a court appearance on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Facebook page relieves concern for teachers preparing for unpredictable school year

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County Adopt-a-Teacher raises supplies for teachers who expect to spend even more to fill their classrooms this year.

News

COVID-19 positive WITN employee shares recovery journey

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
COVID-19 positive WITN employee shares recovery journey and plans to return to work.

Weather

State official shares tips to prepare for hurricane season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tori Poole
North Carolina Emergency Management Communications Officer Keith Acree says it is important for residents to have a plan in place ahead of a storm. This includes: knowing your evacuation routes, preparing an emergency kit and deciding where you will find shelter if evacuation orders are issued.

News

Parents die, son hurt in Edgecombe County fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheriff’s Lt. Ed Muse says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 33 East, south of Princeville.

Latest News

Weather

Tropics Update: Tropical system approaching Dominican Republic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 will likely be upgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

COVID-19: State confirms 45 more deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
The state Department of Health & Human Services said the death toll now stands at 1865.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Less heat; More showers/storms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
We'll peak in the upper 80s and low 90s with another round of afternoon storms on Wednesday.

Breaking

State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Pollack
Fair officials say it costs about $6.8 million to put on the fair each year.

News

NBA all-star, Kinston native Brandon Ingram donates 982 pairs of shoes to hospital employees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston native and NBA all-star Brandon Ingram donates 982 pairs of shoes to local hospital employees.