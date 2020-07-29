Jim’s Forecast: Less heat; More PM storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

A stationary front will park itself near the NC-VA border, bringing more clouds and scattered, afternoon storms each day. Highs will fall back to the low 90s and rain chances will elevate to 40%-60% each afternoon/evening. The storms will bring heavy downpours and frequent lighting, but should stay below severe limits.

Saturday & Sunday

The front will weaken a bit this weekend, with a drop in afternoon storm chances to 30%. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 70s with rain decreasing after sunset on both Saturday and Sunday.

July Temperature Stats:

6th warmest on record (82.9 +2.5º)

23 of 28 days this month registered in the 90s

Tuesday is the 19th of the last 20 days in the 90s

Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)

Last year: 26

So far this year: 23