Advertisement

High demand for meat brings success for small butchery

Kinston Butchery & Deli
Kinston Butchery & Deli(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Whiskey Pig, a family-owned butchery and deli in Kinston, is selling more meat in their butcher shop than they ever have before.

With a meat shortage in some grocery stores at times with COVID-19, people have found a new reliance on local, independent butchers. Butcheries like Whiskey Pig are even getting requests from out of state.

“We’ve been getting calls from as far away as Maine, we’ve been shipping to Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia,” said Genell Pridgen, who owns the shop with her mother.

They said they mostly sell within the state but about 25% of their meats are being sold and shipped outside of North Carolina right now.

She said they are making and selling at least 50% more animal products than they normally would before the pandemic.

Pridgen said they had worried about the business getting through the pandemic. She explained that their butchery made the difference; the deli probably would not have survived on its own. “I don’t think we’d have made it. I really don’t,” she said.

Now that the butcher shop’s success is at an all-time high, they often have a full waiting list for people who want to order from them.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way seeks input on economic impact of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Workers with the United Way want to know how the pandemic is affecting family economics in our state.

News

Local emergency officials push hurricane preparedness

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
While we continue to keep an eye on the tropics, emergency management officials are using this time to remind you that now is the time to get prepared for any storm that many head our way this hurricane season.

News

New Bern extends sidewalk dining into October

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The city of New Bern is extending its plan for people to visit downtown and enjoy a bite to eat outside.

News

Facebook page relieves concern for teachers preparing for unpredictable school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County Adopt-a-Teacher raises supplies for teachers who expect to spend even more to fill their classrooms this year.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 positive WITN employee shares recovery journey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
COVID-19 positive WITN employee shares recovery journey and plans to return to work.

Crime

Man charged in child sex crimes dating back to 1997

Updated: 2 hours ago
Charles “Charlie” Rose was arrested today by Craven County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Weather

State official shares tips to prepare for hurricane season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tori Poole
North Carolina Emergency Management Communications Officer Keith Acree says it is important for residents to have a plan in place ahead of a storm. This includes: knowing your evacuation routes, preparing an emergency kit and deciding where you will find shelter if evacuation orders are issued.

News

Parents die, son hurt in Edgecombe County fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sheriff’s Lt. Ed Muse says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 33 East, south of Princeville.

Weather

Tropics Update: Tropical system approaching Dominican Republic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 will likely be upgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 7 hours ago