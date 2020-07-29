High demand for meat brings success for small butchery

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Whiskey Pig, a family-owned butchery and deli in Kinston, is selling more meat in their butcher shop than they ever have before.

With a meat shortage in some grocery stores at times with COVID-19, people have found a new reliance on local, independent butchers. Butcheries like Whiskey Pig are even getting requests from out of state.

“We’ve been getting calls from as far away as Maine, we’ve been shipping to Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia,” said Genell Pridgen, who owns the shop with her mother.

They said they mostly sell within the state but about 25% of their meats are being sold and shipped outside of North Carolina right now.

She said they are making and selling at least 50% more animal products than they normally would before the pandemic.

Pridgen said they had worried about the business getting through the pandemic. She explained that their butchery made the difference; the deli probably would not have survived on its own. “I don’t think we’d have made it. I really don’t,” she said.

Now that the butcher shop’s success is at an all-time high, they often have a full waiting list for people who want to order from them.

