Facebook page relieves concern for teachers preparing for unpredictable school year

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Facebook group is helping teachers supply their students with success.

Onslow County Adopt-a-Teacher is an online group allowing teachers to post a short bio and the school supplies they need for the upcoming school year. Something needed this year more than ever before.

“Anywhere from 20 to 30 students are in a classroom depending on the grade level,” said Second Grade Teacher Amanda Ashley. “They need their individual supplies, so we’re going to need more pencils than usual, and erasers.”

School districts across eastern North Carolina are releasing new COVID-19 restrictions on schools, including students not being allowed to share supplies. That means all students will need their own individual set of school supplies, an expense that teachers often pay for out-of-pocket.

“We just know that these teachers are really going to be the unsung heroes for the school year,” said Kristin Greer, who founded the group and is a mom to a school-aged child, herself. “They’re the ones that are going to have to keep our babies safe.”

Ashley says in any given year she can spend up to $1,000 on school supplies, but this year she expects to spend much more.

“Honestly, it’s a bigger benefit for the students than it is for us,” said Ashley. “It also relieves a stress for them coming to school and not having those supplies that they need.”

The group not only helps teachers fill their classrooms, but it also helps to close the gap between families who can afford the supplies, and those who can’t.

“These teachers go above and beyond supplying kids with what they need, they’re not gonna let our babies go without,” said Greer.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.