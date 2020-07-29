Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Drugs, stolen gun found in car

Pitt County deputies say two teenagers are facing charges after drugs and guns were found inside a car.
(L-R) Daymond Spruill, Jaquan Taylor
(L-R) Daymond Spruill, Jaquan Taylor(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies say Jaquan Taylor, 18, and Daymond Spruill, 18, both from Washington, were charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana. Deputies say Taylor was currently on active probation.

Authorities say the two were pulled over early Tuesday on NC 33 East near Grimesland for a vehicle violation. Inside the car, deputies found two semi-automatic handguns, one of which was reported stolen from Rocky Mount and 1.8 grams of marijuana.

Both were taken into custody at the Pitt County Detention Center. The case is still under investigation.

