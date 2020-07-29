Advertisement

COVID-19 positive WITN employee shares recovery journey

Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WITN employee is now prepared to return to work, ten days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the CDC released new guidelines—changing the 14-day quarantine period to just 10 days for people with mild symptoms.

Trevor Roberson is a director at WITN. He’s grateful his symptoms subsided just a few days after he tested positive.

Roberson said, ”When I first started feeling sick, I was just... the shivers—I had the chills. I had a cough. And it just felt like a regular cold, at first, until I realized I started feeling tired all the time.”

In addition to an up-and-down fever, Trevor knew something was wrong. He took a COVID-19 test on a Friday and received the positive result the next day.

Trevor says he lives alone, wears a mask when he goes out, and only goes out for essentials. So, he has no idea how he got it.

“It could have been someone I met when I was out shopping. It could be airborne. Who knows? I don’t know,” said Trevor.

Roberson’s doctor told him to quarantine for ten days. It’s a change to the previous guidelines. And it’s only for people with mild symptoms.

Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said, “The reason that it’s an important difference, even though, functionally, it’s the same thing; the public health law behind that is different.”

Silvernail says the difference boils down to the symptoms.

“If they’re cough is better, if they’re feeling better, if they have no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medications; after ten days, they can be released from isolation and no longer be considered infectious,” Silvernail said.

Trevor said, ”I feel like the ten days was good for me. And it did subside quickly.”

He is one of the lucky ones to have recovered so swiftly. He says some over-the-counter medication helped.

Trevor said, “Tylenol and Ibuprofen: just keep alternating between that. And stay inside. And just rest.”

Trevor says the telltale sign he was feeling better was when he could finally sleep through the night. He plans to return to work tomorrow.

The employees who came in contact with Roberson were asked to quarantine as well. No other employees have tested positive for the virus as of yet. WITN has also reinforced our protective practices and policies to keep people apart and safe.

