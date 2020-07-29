Advertisement

Construction underway on Williamston police and fire buildings

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Growth is coming to Williamston as construction is underway for the town's police and fire headquarters.

Police will get a new building in downtown Williamston. Crews are also renovating and expanding the fire department building.

Town Administrator John O’Daniel says these projects are much needed. Both current facilities are old and in need of updates. “They’ve been in their building for over 41-years they used to share with the fire department but in that time they have continued to grow and they’ve just really outgrown the space they have.”

The projects cost around $5 million and are funded by local tax revenue and general funds, and federal grants.

Construction on the facilities is expected to be done next March.

