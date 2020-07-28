Washington Main Street project on schedule

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Construction is moving along on a project in downtown Washington.

Officials say the work is on time due to the nice weather and not many people being out during coronavirus.

The project is a facelift for Main Street and infrastructure in the area.

They’re replacing the old sewer, stormwater, and water pipes that are in excess of fifty-years-old.

The total cost of the project is $3.4 million with a completion date of November 1st, but officials say they hope they can have it open before then.

For people headed to Washington, businesses are still open and you can still walk to them using the sidewalk.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.