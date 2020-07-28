Veteran educator to lead Onslow Virtual School

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran educator has been selected to head up a new virtual school in Onslow County.

Steve Clarke, who is currently principal at Dixon High School, will become principal at the Onslow Virtual School, effective immediately.

The virtual school will be K-12.

Clarke started with Onslow County Schools in 1997 as a math and science teacher at Trexler Middle School. After several teaching positions, he became principal at Southwest Middle School in 2012 and then moved to Dixon two years later.

Jacksonville High School Assistant Principal Colin Smith will replace Clarke at Dixon High School.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.