Utility company and real estate attorney give suggestions for unemployed residents

Greenville utilities
Greenville utilities(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the uncertainty from the pandemic, COVID-19 benefits such as the unemployment enhancement payments and evictions moratoriums have expired.

That eviction moratorium that stops landlords from kicking out their tenants due to unpaid rent.

Over 360,00 people were out of work in our state for the month of June in North Carolina, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These are some of the highest unemployment rates we've seen in months—7.9 percent for the month of June.

Farmville real estate attorney Christopher Edwards says it’s been difficult for tenants and landlords lately.

Edwards said, "I have been an attorney now for about 30 years and we've never seen anything like this."

Unemployment numbers have spiked across the country—our state's rate hitting as high as 12.9 percent in the past three months. And locally, some Greenville residents haven't been able to pay their bills.

Greenville Utilities Communications Manager Steve Hawley says there will be no utility disconnections, but customers will still be responsible for what they use.

Hawley said, "Greenville Utilities has about 5,000 customers, right now, who are behind on their payments."

To help, Hawley says you can set up a payment plan.

“We’re asking customers to give us a call so that we can help them with payment arrangements, which, essentially, means that they can have up to six months to spread out those payments,” said Hawley.

But what about if you can't even make rent? Eviction moratoriums statewide have also expired—leaving many tenants potentially facing eviction. Edwards suggests using the time you have during the vacating process to weigh out your options.

Edwards said, "Perhaps, they contact legal aid if funds are short; which is likely to be the case. They also need to, perhaps, start being open-minded about where they may be able to afford to live going forwards."

More importantly, Edwards says to communicate with your landlord, and show them proof of your financial struggles, as many are willing to cooperate.

“I just hope for the good of our society, as a whole, that landlords and tenants are willing to work with each other,” said Edwards.

Edwards also says if you receive a summary ejectment complaint, you won't have to leave immediately, as it's a long process, but it's best to start thinking ahead sooner than later.

Some things to look forward to: the new G-O-P proposal plan is expected to include money for schools, a second round of stimulus payments, and small business loan benefits.

